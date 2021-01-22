Man jailed for spending N2m mistakenly sent to account

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced to two years, a 45-year-old driver, Adetunji Oluwasegun, for converting to personal use a sum of N2 million that was erroneously transferred into his account by one Sherifat Omolara Sanni.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

The Ilorin driver who pleaded guilty was on Monday arraigned on one-count charge bordering on stealing before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye.

The judge ruled that the offence contravenes Section 286 and punishable under Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The charge reads:

“That you, Adetunji Tunde Oluwasegun, sometime between the month of July, 2020 and 21st of August, 2020 at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly took the sum of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira), property of Sherifat Omolara Sanni, which she erroneously transferred to your bank account 0008383333 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank plc, without her consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 287 of the same Penal Code”

The judge ordered the convict to restitute his victim the sum of N2million before he finished serving his jail term.

