Man jailed four-month for internet fraud in Kaduna

Justice Hannatu A.L Balogun of Kaduna State High Court on Thursday sentenced one Nehemiah Joel to four months in prison for cybercrime.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Joel on a one-count charge of cyber fraud.

The commission told the court that the convict posed as United Arab Emirate (UAE)-based prostitute to defraud unsuspecting victims, mostly middle-aged men.

The EFCC counsel, M.E Eimonye, said Joel assumed the identity of one Chloe Adler, a white hooker to defraud his victims.

“Part of his gimmick was to request payment for his services upfront before meeting with his clients,” he said.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecution counsel asked the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

However, the defence counsel, O.O Jeremiah, urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant is a student and first-time offender who has shown remorse for his actions.

Justice Balogun sentenced Joel to four months imprisonment or an option of N60,000 fine.

