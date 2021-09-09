Metro
Man jailed four-month for internet fraud in Kaduna
Justice Hannatu A.L Balogun of Kaduna State High Court on Thursday sentenced one Nehemiah Joel to four months in prison for cybercrime.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Joel on a one-count charge of cyber fraud.
The commission told the court that the convict posed as United Arab Emirate (UAE)-based prostitute to defraud unsuspecting victims, mostly middle-aged men.
The EFCC counsel, M.E Eimonye, said Joel assumed the identity of one Chloe Adler, a white hooker to defraud his victims.
“Part of his gimmick was to request payment for his services upfront before meeting with his clients,” he said.
READ ALSO: Court jails two undergraduate students one year for internet fraud
The convict pleaded guilty to the charge.
Following his plea, the prosecution counsel asked the court to convict the defendant accordingly.
However, the defence counsel, O.O Jeremiah, urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant is a student and first-time offender who has shown remorse for his actions.
Justice Balogun sentenced Joel to four months imprisonment or an option of N60,000 fine.
Attachments area
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...