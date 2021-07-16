Metro
Man jailed four years for illegal fuel business in Rivers
Justice E. I. Mark of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday sentenced one Henry Frimenjibo to four years imprisonment for illegal dealing in petroleum products.
He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge of conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products.
In his judgment, Justice Mark sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment on each count.
The sentences are to run concurrently.
The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N750,000 fine on each of the two counts.
By: John Chukwu
