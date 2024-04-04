Metro
Man jailed three months for stealing phone from Ogun mosque
An Ogun State Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Ridwan Akintoye, to three months imprisonment for stealing a Techno phone from the mosque.
Akintoye pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of felony and theft.
The Magistrates, Mrs. O.O Odumosun, convicted the defendant following his guilty plea.
Odumosun, however, gave the convict an option of three weeks of community service in the Adigbe police station.
In his earlier presentation, the prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the Akintoye committed the offence on March 26 at Ita Iyalode Central Mosque in Abeokuta.
He said the convict came to the mosques and pretended to be part of the early Morning Prayer congregation.
“While people were observing their prayers, the defendant went to the female section and pretended to plug his phone to charge and stole a techno Spark phone worth N60,000 belonging to Mrs. Okikiola Balogun,” he added.
The prosecutor told the court that the convict was a serial thief.
The offence, according to him, contravened the provisions of sections 415, 388, and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.
