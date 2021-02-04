Man jumps from 1004 Estate’s seventh floor during EFCC raid, dies

A man jumped to his death from the 7th floor of 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday.

The deceased, who was a guest at 1004 Estate, jumped down from an apartment on Block D5 when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided the high-brow estate for suspected internet fraudsters.

The spokesman of the Lagos State police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, however, said the deceased was not a fraud suspect on the book of the EFCC.

He added that the EFCC operatives immediately left the Estate after the incident and informed policemen attached to the Bar Beach Police Division.

He said: “It was true. The man was not even the target of the EFCC when he jumped from the seventh floor. We were told that he was not a resident but a guest. It is quite unfortunate.

“He was taken to the hospital after he had sustained fractures and he was placed on oxygen but gave up the ghost. We are trying to ascertain his identity. Once that is done, we will contact his family.”

