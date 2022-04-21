Man kills 23-yr-old wife in Plateau

A middle aged man by the name Samuel Matthew has been declared wanted by the Plateau State police after he allegedly murdered his 23-year-old wife, Mercy Samuel, before fleeing their residence in Gyel, in the Jos South Local Government Area.

According to eyewitnesses, Samuel ripped open Mercy’s stomach with a knife, cutting the intestines during a disagreement on Sunday night.

After he disemboweled his wife, Samuel reportedly fled with his wife’s phone so she could not call for help. Neighbours discovered the mother of two the following morning and rushed her to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, where she gave up the ghost on Wednesday.

The Plateau State Project Officer of the Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) Jummai Madaki, said she was trying to get support for the late Mercy before her demise.

Madaki called on all people of goodwill to rise and ensure justice for the deceased.

“There had been some violence against her in the past, as confirmed by her family but the husband’s family denied any violence.

“The man ripped open her tummy, removed her intestine and cut it before he disappeared with her phone, so she could not call for help.

“They live in a small apartment, so I wonder why no one heard her scream. We were told help did not come until the early hours of Monday, when she was rushed to the hospital and was placed on oxygen.

“An informant called my attention to the incident and we raised the alarm. Surprisingly, the matter was not reported to the Police.

“We were told by her parents that even as recent as last year, she was home due to some issues but the husband’s people came to beg and she went back.”

The Plateau State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo, who visited the deceased family house in Gyel, expressed sadness over the incident and assured the family that the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

“The Police has been informed and action has commenced, ensuring the young girl gets justice.”

She advised women to speak out once they sense any danger in their marriages and not give themselves over to be killed by violent husbands, advising them to approach the Gender Desks in Police Stations and report gender-based violence to the Desk Officers.

