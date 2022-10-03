Metro
Man kills brother while testing anti-bullet charm in Kwara
A young man has shot his 12-year-old brother to death while testing an anti-bullet charm in Kaiama, Kwara State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, said the suspect took their father’s Dane gun and shot the deceased to test the efficacy of the charm after they returned home from where they procured it.
The 12-year-old, according to him, died on the spot.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Kwara Anglican Bishop, wife, driver, demand N50m ransom
Okasanmi said: “The two brothers are sons of one Abubakar Abubakar, a hunter in Dutse Gogo town in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.
“The culprit escaped into the bushes immediately after the act.
“Investigation into the matter has started.
“Parents and guardians are advised to monitor activities of their children and avoid doing certain things in their presence to prevent incidents of this nature.”
