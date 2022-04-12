Man kills girlfriend, sleeps with corpse for six days for money rituals

A 28-year-old man identified as Ifeanyi Njoku, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing his 24-year-old girlfriend, Precious Okeke, and sleeping with her corpse for six days for money ritual purposes.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said it happened in an estate at Badore, in the Ajah area of the state.

“The deceased and the suspect were live-in lovers and stayed on Oke Street in the estate where Ifeanyi Njoku allegedly killed her for ritual purposes,” Hundeyin said.

“So far, two suspects, Ifeanyi Njoku and Mbam Atunmufor, 36, have been arrested.

“They have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation.

“Prelimnary investigations reveal that a native doctor who was assisting the suspect in the money ritual scheme, instructed him to have sex with Okeke’s corpse.

“So after killing the girlfriend, Njoku was said to have engaged in the illicit act with the corpse for six days, while the stench emanating from his apartment prompted his neighbours to inform the management of the estate.

“A search of the apartment by the estate security officers revealed Okeke’s decomposing corpse which led to the matter reported at the Lamgbasa Police Station and during interrogation, the suspect confessed that he killed his girlfriend six days ago.

“He further confessed that he wanted to use the girl for money rituals and was told by a native doctor that he should have sex with his girlfriend’s corpse for seven days, but he was caught on the sixth day. Today (Monday) was supposed to make it the seventh day.

“The smell of the corpse had been disturbing neighbours in the compound and other residents, prompted them reporting to the estate chairman to help in confirming what was going on in the apartment and while searching the apartment, they found the girl’s body.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect offered the security personnel the sum of N6m to kill the case but the offer was rejected.”

