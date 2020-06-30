Man kills girlfriend, throws her inside well in Ibadan

A 26-year-old man, Shagbada Erigga, on Tuesday revealed how he killed his girlfriend, Happiness Winfred and threw her into a well for rejecting his sexual advances.

Erigga, who was among the 33 suspects paraded by the police in Oyo State, told journalists that the 30-year-old lady denied his sexual requests, adding this did not go down well with him.

The suspects were paraded by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the command headquarters in Eleyeile, Ibadan.

The suspect said: “I’m here because I murdered my girlfriend. We had a small misunderstanding that night.

“On Sunday afternoon, I invited her to my house. She came and we went into bathroom to take our bath together. Before we slept, I asked her why should I be begging her before having sex and she said what was the meaning of that.

“I told her not to raise her voice at me and I slapped her. She slapped me back, held my shirt, and said if I wanted to kill her, I should kill her.

“I then blew her mouth three times. She slapped me again and I used hanger to hit her neck. She fell down and began to struggle on the floor.

“I later went outside but because the gate was locked, I now sat on the floor thinking of what could happen to the girl. Before I got back into the room, she had already given up. I now threw her inside the well in the compound.

The police commissioner confirmed that the suspect invited the deceased to meet him at his residence in Ojoo area of Ibadan.

He said: “Shagbada on June 21, 2020 picked up the deceased lady (runs girl named Happiness Winfred, 30 years) as girl friend for the night. He called the lady and asked her to meet him in his residence at Oritoke area of Ojoo in Ibadan.

“Upon having affairs with the deceased, he allegedly had a misunderstanding with her and in the process beat her. Both struggled and after giving the lady some blows, he hit her with a hanger and the lady collapsed after she struggled on the floor.

“After realising that the lady had died, the suspect carried her and dropped her in a well around the area. A woman that tried to fetch water from the well on the 25th June, 2020 found that a leg was seen in the well and later discovered that it was the leg of a woman.”

Enwonwu listed the items recovered from the suspect to include handbag, trinket, under pants, phone, set of condoms, and the footwear of the deceased.

