Man kills two sons in Niger

The Niger State police command on Friday confirmed the arrest of one Abubakar Maibabo, who allegedly killed his two children with a cutlass at Maidabo village in Salka, Nasko local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement in Minna, said the suspect has confessed to the police that he committed the crime.

Abiodun said the suspect killed his two sons with a cutlass and hid their corpses in the bush.

He added that Mabaibo was arrested by policemen attached to the Nasko Division at about 2:00 a.m. on November 14.

The spokesman said: “The suspect killed his children with a cutlass, one Umar Abubakar, 8, and Shehu Abubakar, 4, while he hid the corpses in the bush in separate sacks.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that the incident was an act of God.”

