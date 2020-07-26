Man kills wife, two children with cutlass in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one Tunde Oyediran for allegedly killing his wife with a cutlass.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemi Opalola, who disclosed this to journalists in Osogbo, said the suspect also used the same weapon to kill two children living with the couple at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

Oyediran, who lives around the Wednesday Market in Inisa, Odo-Otin local government area of the state, later cut himself on the hand and stomach with the same cutlass before raising the alarm that he was attacked by unknown individuals.

The command’s spokesperson disclosed that police officers who visited the scene suspected foul play and arrested the man.

She said: “Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of the husband where he was receiving treatment, while corpses of the deceased persons were deposited at a morgue in Ikirun for post mortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the culprit to justice.

“The murder weapon has been recovered and the suspect had been arrested and cooperating with police on the investigation.”

