Man kills younger sister, sister-in-law, labourer in Ebonyi

A middle-aged man, Chibuike Ochie, on Sunday, allegedly macheted his sister-in-law, younger sister and a laborer to death in Uburu community, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the killings on Monday in a statement by its spokesperson, Loveth Odah in Abakaliki.

Odah said that the incident occurred on Sunday in a farmland in Obegu, Uburu, adding that the man killed his sister-in-law, a younger sister and a hired labourer, who was working on their farmland.

According to her, the incident was reported that by 1640hrs of 24th of October, 2021, when the family of Ochie were in the farm including a hired labourer, one of their brothers, Chibuike Ochie, went into the farm and suddenly started macheting them.

Odah said: “He succeeded in macheting Ogechi Ochie, 32, and wife of the elder brother and the younger sister, Margaret Ochie, 35 years old and the said labourer.

“The three persons were macheted to death on that farm and he escaped.

“In the process of fleeing the scene, irate youths of that area caught and mobbed him.

“As I am talking to you, he is still critically ill to the extent that he is placed on a life support machine.

“Investigation is still on, but it will be properly done when this man survives.

“That is why we keep discouraging the youth from taking laws into their hands especially when a person commits offence like this.

“If they had brought the person to us, he would have told us the reasons he had to do this to his family members and he would have faced the law.

“But in this case, a lot of money is being spent to revive him.

“The incident took place at Obegu farm in Uburu. According to the DPO who visited the place, he said the farmland is about 25km away from Uburu town.”

