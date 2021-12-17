Man loses three kids in Benue early morning fire

At least three members of the same family died in a fire outbreak at their family house in Otukpo local government area of the state on Friday.

An eyewitness told journalists the accident occurred in a two-bedroom flat of Jesus College Quarters located in the area at about 1:00 a.m. on Friday.

The victims’ father, Mr. Ochoche Ode, said the fire was noticed at the midnight by his wife’s younger sister while the kids were asleep.

The man said he was in one of the rooms with his wife when they were alerted of the incident.

Ode said: “As I was about going to find out what was happening, the fire surged covering the whole room where my kids were sleeping, and in an attempt to force myself into the room to rescue the children; my face got badly burnt.

“All attempts by neighbours to quell the fire failed and all my three children were burnt to death.”

The spokesman for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the cause of the inferno has not been ascertained.

By: Udeobasi Ngozi

