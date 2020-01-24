Latest Metro

Man murders wife with hoe in Niger

January 24, 2020
23-yr-old remanded in prison custody for allegedly beheading his wife
By Ripples Nigeria

A man simply identified as Gimba of Maratu village in Nasko Local Government Area of Niger state allegedly killed his wife, Aishatu, using a hoe, after a misunderstanding.

Niger State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Friday.

According to Usman, the incident occurred on January 22, at about 11:50 p.m. when Suleiman had a minor misunderstanding with his 35-year-old wife Aishatu.

He said the suspect hit Aishatu with a hoe on her forehead, which resulted in her death on the spot.

“Consequently, the suspect fled to an unknown destination, and the corpse was taken to Nasco General hospital for autopsy, after which it was released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites,” he said.

READ ALSO: NPA adopts new measures to curb gridlock at Apapa Ports

According to the commissioner, investigation into the incident had already begun, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

He appealed to members of the public to give useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!