Man robs 6 women of phones worth N4m in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 36-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ezennaya, for allegedly robbing six women of six iPhones valued at N4 million in the state.

Ezennaya allegedly lured the young ladies to a hotel located at Falolu Street in Surulere area of the state last Tuesday, laced their drinks with unknown substance and dispossessed them of their phones and other valuables.

One of the victims told journalists that they met the suspect few days ago while celebrating a birthday party at the hotel.

She said: “We met him at a bar, he approached us and introduced himself as Emeka. The man claimed he just came back from Switzerland and wants to be our friend.

“Two of us gave him our phone contacts.

“On Tuesday, he said that we should hang out in a hotel and we honoured the invitation.

“He ushered us to the room he had already booked.

“He brought out red wine and some energy drinks from the fridge and served us and that was all we could remember.”

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the suspect drugged and robbed the victims.

He said Ezennaya specialised in drugging and robbing women of their phones and other valuables.

The suspect, according to him, was arrested last Thursday by police officers attached to the Surulere police station at a hotel in Allen Avenue, Ikeja, where he was about to rob another victim.

Hundeyin revealed that the stolen phones have not been recovered from the suspect.

