Man r*pes, kills brother’s wife in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man, Aminu Bala for allegedly raping and killing his elder brother’s wife in Gusau.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, who paraded the suspect before journalists, said Bala had already confessed to the crime.

According to him, the suspect hails from Damaga village in Maradun local government area of the state.

He said: “The Tudun Wada Area Command, Gusau on June 15, at about 04.30 hours, received a distress call from Damba quarters of Gusau metropolis that the suspect had killed his brother’s wife.

“The police immediately rushed to the scene and discovered the victim, Hauwa’u Iliyasu, in the pool of her own blood having suffered from multiple machete cuts.

“She was then taken to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where she was certified dead by doctors.”

Shehu added that the police had contacted the victim’s husband, Kabiru Bala, via a phone call.

“He was not in the state, but told the police that the suspect had once threatened to kill the victim,” the command’s spokesman said.

He told journalists the command was awaiting the arrival of the victim’s husband and his written statement which would form part of evidence before the suspect would be arraigned in court.

