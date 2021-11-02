Man sentenced to death for armed robbery in Ekiti

Justice Abiodun Adesodun of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, sentenced a 43-year-old man, Afolabi Taiwo, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The police arraigned the convict for robbing one Ayeni Oluwaseun Pius of his Lexus Jeep with registration number Lagos KTU 479 DM in June 2017.

He also robbed another victim, Aturamu Adesina of the sum of N43,000.00 and an Infinix Note 3 phone among others.

The convict, according to the police, was armed with a gun during the robbery incidents.

In his ruling, the judge said the prosecution had proved its case against the defendant and convicted him accordingly.

He said: “The prosecution has led credible, cogent and compelling evidence to establish all the three essential elements of the offence of armed robbery against the defendant as charged.

“He is hereby sentenced to death by hanging. May the Lord have mercy on your soul.”

In their testimony before the court, the victims said they were coming from an outing on the fateful day when the defendant attacked them alongside other three persons.

They said the gang ambushed them, struck them with a cutlass, collected the key to the Jeep and other valuables, tied their hands and mouth, and escaped.

The prosecutor, Oluwatoyin Marcus, presented three witnesses, tendered statements of the victims and defendant, bond to release the vehicle at the police station, and others as exhibits.

He also told the court that the offence was contrary to Section 1(2) a, of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under the same.

By: Ijeoma Ilekanachi

