Man sentenced to death for murder of monarch in Ekiti

Justice Olukayode Ogundana of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Ademola Omoniyi to death by hanging for the murder of a traditional ruler in the state.

The convict was first arraigned by the state government on a one-count charge of murder in 2018.

The prosecution told the court that Omoniyi on August 20, 2018 at Odo Oro Ekiti, Ikole Ekiti Judicial Division, murdered Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu ll, the Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

During the trial, the state counsel, Adegboyega Morakinyo, called five witnesses and tendered a medical report, statements of the convict and knife as exhibits.

One of the chiefs, who testified before the court said: “We were at the palace on that day for Onise in Council meeting, around 7:00 a.m., before the meeting began, Omoniyi entered the palace and sat on Kabiyesi’s seat but the chiefs frowned at his action and drove him away.

“After the meeting, late Onise in company of his male clerk were attacked while walking back to the main palace.

”After stabbing the victim with a knife, Omoniyi, started parading himself as the king of the town.”

The convict spoke in his own defence through his counsel Tope Salami.

In his ruling, Justice Ogundana dispelled the notion that the convict was insane.

He said: “This court sentences Ademola Omoniyi to death and shall be hanged until his last.

“May the good Lord have mercy upon your soul.”

