Metro
Man sentenced to death for murder of stepmother in Kano
Justice Aisha Mahmood of the Kano State High Court on Thursday sentenced one Sagiru Abdullahi to death by hanging for stabbing his stepmother to death.
The court had earlier convicted Abdullahi on a one-count charge of culpable homicide for the murder of the deceased, Zainab Dan’azumi, in 2014.
In her ruling, Justice Mahmood held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt against the convict and sentenced him to death.
The prosecution counsel, Tijjani Ibrahim, told the court that Abdullahi committed the offence in June 2014 at Kurmawa Quarters, Kano.
Ondo court remands man for abducting, r*ping 17-yr-old girl
He said the convict dealt several machete cuts on the victim’s head leading to her death on the day in question.
The counsel said: “The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.”
Ibrahim presented five witnesses and tendered six exhibits to prove the case against Abdullahi who denied committing the offence.
The convict called four witnesses in his defence.
