Man sentenced to death for murder of stepmother in Kano

Justice Aisha Mahmood of the Kano State High Court on Thursday sentenced one Sagiru Abdullahi to death by hanging for stabbing his stepmother to death.

The court had earlier convicted Abdullahi on a one-count charge of culpable homicide for the murder of the deceased, Zainab Dan’azumi, in 2014.

In her ruling, Justice Mahmood held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt against the convict and sentenced him to death.

The prosecution counsel, Tijjani Ibrahim, told the court that Abdullahi committed the offence in June 2014 at Kurmawa Quarters, Kano.

Read also:Ondo court remands man for abducting, r*ping 17-yr-old girl

He said the convict dealt several machete cuts on the victim’s head leading to her death on the day in question.

The counsel said: “The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.”

Ibrahim presented five witnesses and tendered six exhibits to prove the case against Abdullahi who denied committing the offence.

The convict called four witnesses in his defence.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now