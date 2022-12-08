Man sentenced to death, others bag jail terms in Edo for r*pe

In Edo State, three other people have received prison sentences ranging from four to 19 years, while a man by the name of Taofeek Isah has been condemned to death by hanging for r*pe, kidnapping, and attack with dangerous weapons.

The sentences were given to the defendants on Thursday by the Edo High Court, which was in session in Auchi.

Isah, Jeremiah Okamudu, Godwin Adeyemi, and Miracle Pius, the four convicted individuals, were brought before the court on a five-count charge of rape, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, causing physical harm, and wrongful trial by torture.

In his ruling, Justice Philip Imoedemhe, the presiding judge, condemned the first defendant, Isah, to death; the second defendant, Jeremiah Okamudu, to four years in prison without the possibility of fine; and the fourth defendant, Miracle Pius, to 19 years in prison without the possibility of fine.

Read also:Police inspector arrested for shooting, killing unarmed civilian in Lagos

According to Justice Imoedemhe, all of the evidence presented to the court persuaded him that the first, second, and fourth defendants were guilty of the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.

Imoedemhe mandated that Isah be executed by hanging while the other prisoners were transported to the Auchi Correctional Center to complete their sentences.

The lead prosecutor from the Edo State Ministry of Justice, Clement Eseigbe, had during the trial, submitted that Isah connived with three of his friends to kidnap, gang rape and grievously assault a 20-year old Blessing Ezekiel.

The prosecutors said the defendants committed the offence on October 22, 2021, at Okpella Community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The defendants did rub pepper into the vagina of Blessing and inflicted physical injury on her by beating her with a cutlass, wood and other dangerous objects,” another prosecutor, Adekutu said.

The offences committed “are contrary to Section 4 and punishable under Section 5 (1), (B), Section 25 (1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2021.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now