Man sentenced to life in prison for defiling JSS 3 student
Justice Adekunle Adeyeye of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Shola Oguntuase to life imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old Junior Secondary 3 student.
The convict was arraigned by the state government on a one-count charge of defilement.
In his verdict, the judge held that the prosecution proved its case against the defendant beyond all reasonable doubts, hence, his conviction.
He said: “From the entire circumstances, I have no doubt that the prosecution established beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant raped the victim.
"The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment."
“The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Marcus Olowoyo, had told the court that Oguntuase defiled the minor on July 7, 2020 at Ire- Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.
Olowoyo presented the victim’s statement to the police as evidence in court.
The prosecutor also called four witnesses and tendered a medical report to prove his case against the defendant.
However, the defence counsel, Rotimi Adabembe, did not call any witness.
