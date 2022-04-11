Connect with us

Metro

Man sentenced to life in prison for defiling underage girls in Ekiti

Published

55 mins ago

on

Man sentenced to life in prison for defiling underage girls in Ekiti

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Monday sentenced one Hussein Isah to life imprisonment for defiling two underage girls in the state.

The Ekiti State government arraigned the convict in 2020 for defiling the children aged 11 and 12 years at Ilasa-Ekiti in January of same year.

Isah lived in the compound with the 11-year-old-girl and her mother, while the second girl is a friend to the first victim.

READ ALSO: Court sentences man to death for murder in Ekiti

The state’s Director of Public Prosecution, Julius Ajibare, told the court that the convict lured the victims with N100 on each occasion he abused them and threatened them to keep the affair secret.

In his ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had sufficiently proved its case against the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Opinions

