Man sentenced to life in prison for raping 15-year-old girl in Ekiti

Justice J.O. Adeyeye of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday sentenced one Ojo Ayegbusi to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in the state.

The convict was arraigned by the state government on a one-count charge of rape.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Julius Ajibare, in his submissions, said the convict committed the crime when the victim was returning from school.

He said: “The girl was accosted by the convict who lured her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The victim could not tell anybody of her nasty experience but her father found out when the girl collapsed at home and blood was gushing out of her private part.

“She was however rushed to the hospital while the convict was arrested and charged to court.”

The offence, according to him, was contrary to section 31 (2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap.C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor called five witnesses and tendered three exhibits in support of his case.

The convict, who spoke through his counsel, Mr. E O. Sunmonu, gave evidence in his defence and called one additional witness.

The judge in his ruling held that the prosecution proved the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

He convicted the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

