Man sets five stepchildren ablaze in Ondo

A middle-aged man has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for allegedly setting ablaze five of his stepchildren on Sunday.

The sad incident occurred at the Fagun area of Ondo town.

Ojo Joseph, 54, perpetrated the act following a misunderstanding with his wife.

A police source told newsmen that the accused allegedly poured patrol into the room with the children inside and set them on fire while asleep.

“One of them was burnt to death but the woman (wife) escaped with four other children with minor injuries,” the source said in a phone chat.

It was reliably gathered that the remaining four victims are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo.

Funmi Odunlami, the spokesperson for the Ondo police command, confirmed the incident.

Ms Odunlami said that the man is currently in custody for alleged “arson and murder.”

“But an investigation is still ongoing on the case and thereafter we would charge the suspect to court,” she added.

