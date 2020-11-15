Man sets self, girlfriend ablaze in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the death of two persons from domestic violence in Makurdi, the state capital.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, told journalists that a middle-aged man simply identified as Nicodemus set himself and his girlfriend ablaze after a disagreement.

She said the man died on the spot while the girlfriend also identified as Shiminenge died later at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

According to the command spokesperson, Nicodemus carried out the act at his girlfriend’s residence in Makurdi on Saturday evening.

She, however, said the cause of the disagreement between the duo was unknown.

Anene disclosed that the man locked himself and the woman in her room before setting the room ablaze.

She said: “According to an eyewitness, there was an argument between them which we are yet to find out.

“We understand that Nicodemus, while coming to Shiminenge’s house came along with fuel.

“He used the fuel to set himself and the lady ablaze after locking the house from inside.”

