Man sets wife ablaze over delayed breakfast in Ogun

A middle-aged man identified as Hassan Azeez, on Friday, allegedly set his wife, Olayinka, ablaze in Ibogun Olaogun area of Ogun state.

It was learnt that his action followed an altercation with his wife over delayed breakfast.

It was also gathered that the wife was eventually rescued by some residents who forced her husband to take her to a hospital for medical care.

Olayinka’s father, Pa Akintade, whose attention was sought after the incident, said Olayinka has since been moved to a hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Pa Akintade noted that a sum of N1.5 million was needed for urgent surgery to restore her to good health.

He said: “Azeez did not request for my daughter’s hand in marriage and he is not ready to do anything according to Yoruba marriage tradition.

“Some specialist doctors who came to examine my daughter at the hospital where she is being treated said we would have to provide a sum of N1.5 million to carry out a surgery on her body because her hands and other parts of her body have been severely burnt and contorted.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for Ogun Police Command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that operatives were on the trail of Azeez.

