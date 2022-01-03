Man stabs estranged wife to death over zinc door

A 57-year-old Commercial driver, Alfa Muhammed has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his 40-year-old estranged wife to death.

The suspect, a resident of Lande B village, in the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, reportedly had a disagreement with his wife, Hamsatu, which led to their separation, with the wife relocating to a house close to their residence.

According to reports, while trying to make her new apartment comfortable, she removed a zinc door of their former house to put in her new abode.

Angered by Hamsatu’s action, the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab her in the neck leading to her becoming unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Read also: Delta man stabs brother settling marital disputes to death, flees

Alfa Muhammed was apprehended by policemen from the Gombi divisional headquarters following a complaint filed by the village head of Lande, Babangida Boka.

According to the police, the suspect and the deceased had eight children together before the incident.

The spokesman for the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, had ordered investigations into it.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now