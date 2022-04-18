Metro
Man stabs farmer to death over firewood in Jigawa
Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested a 25-year-old man, Saminu Muntari, for allegedly stabbing a farmer to death in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the development to journalists in Dutse on Monday, said the deceased, Murtala Alhassan, challenged Muntari on April 15 for trespassing into his farm to fetch firewood.
He said the suspect later went to the deceased’s residence and stabbed him with a knife for challenging him over the firewood.
The victim, according to Shiisu, died on the spot.
READ ALSO: Nine die in Jigawa auto crash
He said: “On April 16, the District Head of Kwalam Village in Taura Local Government Area informed the police that one Murtala Alhassan of Kaura Village noticed that one Saminu Muntari trespassed into his farmland and cut firewood.
“That Alhassan inquired from Muntari why he cut firewood from his farm without his consent.
“Later in the day, Muntari went to the house of Alhassan and stabbed him with a knife on the right side of his chest as a result of which he died on the spot.
“Muntari also stabbed an eyewitness, Sunusi Nasiru, on his left hand for attempting to apprehend him.”
