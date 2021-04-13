Man stabs Islamic cleric to death for allegedly sleeping with wife in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Man stabs Islamic cleric to death for allegedly sleeping with wife in Niger
Police operatives in Niger State have arrested a 35-year-old man simply identified as Umaru Jibrin for allegedly stabbing the Chief Imam of Enagi town, Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan, to death over alleged amorous affair with his wife.
Jibrin reportedly caught the 48-year-old Chief Imam with his wife in bed at a neighbour’s home in the town.
The spokesman of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, who paraded the suspect at the command headquarters on Tuesday, said the man had confessed that he killed the Islamic cleric out of anger.
He said Jibrin narrated how he caught the late Imam with his second wife having sex in a neighbour’s home.
READ ALSO: Man, 30, stabs 57-year-old to death for allegedly sleeping with his wife
The suspect, who fielded questions from journalists, said the deceased walked past him into their neighbour’s house where his wife had earlier told him she was going to a toilet behind the compound.
Jubrin said when he did not see his wife after about one hour, he decided to search for her and heard her voice in the neighbour’s bedroom.
He said: “I entered the room and met the Chief Imam naked on the bed with my wife. They were sleeping together. I didn’t do anything; I left them and went to my brother, Alhaji Alhassan’s house to report what I saw.
“My brother invited the Imam to a meeting and during the discussion, things became heated.
“We argued with each other and I forcefully collected the iron rod with Alhaji Alhassan and stabbed him on the neck.”
