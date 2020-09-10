Man strangles stepson to death, says wife pays more attention to him

Operatives of the Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 40-year-old man identified as Usman Isma’il for allegedly killing his 17-month-old stepson, Adamu Gambo, in Miga Local Government Area of the state, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The agency’s spokesperson in the state, SC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Mr Shehu said the suspect who was arrested on September 3, alledgedly took the deceased (Adamu Gambo) to a farm on August 14, and strangled him to death.

He further said that “The suspect tried to cover his heinous act by relating the child’s death to cold related infections.

“However, his wife suspected foul play, and according to her, her husband (suspect) attempted to strangle the poor child about two times, of which the second attempt was in her presence, due to his intense dislike for the child, but was not successful.

“And after thorough interrogation by the Intelligence and Investigation team of the command, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime, saying that the baby distracted his wife from giving him (suspect) the love and attention he needed,”

He added that preliminary medical examination had been conducted on the suspect’s mental health which shows that the suspect is mentally stable.

However, further tests will be taken at a Psychiatric hospital and he will be charged to court after completion of the investigation.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

