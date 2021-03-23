Man strangles wife, threatens to kill daughter in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

A man simply identified as Gbenro on Tuesday strangled his wife to death in Ondo State.

The incident happened at the couple’s residence on Salvation Army Street, Odojọmu, Ondo State.

The couple’s neighbours told journalists the man committed the heinous crime while the deceased was sleeping between 5:00 a.m. and 6: 00 a.m. on Tuesday.

However, the couple’s five-year-old daughter, Fayọkẹ, said she witnessed how her mother was murder by the father.

The girl said she saw her father on the bed strangling the deceased when she was going to use the toilet that morning.

The suspect threatened to kill the little girl when she wanted to run outside to seek help from their neighbours.

The spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He said the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has taken up the investigation into the matter.

