Man to die by hanging for killing banker

One Joseph Udoh has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital for killing a banker, Pascal Nnorom.

Udoh was convicted on Wednesday by Justice Chinwendu Nworgu for the crime committed on May 13, 2017 along MTN Link Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Justice Nworgu, while delivering judgement on the matter on Wednesday, said the prosecution proved their case beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant killed Nnorom.

Counsel to the convict, Mr Edwin Woka, who spoke with newsmen after the court session, expressed displeasure over the judgment, hinting that the outcome would be challenged at the Court of Appeal, while the state prosecution counsel, Gbasam Okogbulam, declined comment on the court judgment.

Brother to the deceased Nnorom, Sir Chibuzor Nnorom, while explaining how his brother was killed, said: “It happened on a Sunday when my younger brother, who was 30 years old, was going for a wedding. He was married for only about seven months. He had driven close to Elelenwo Police Station when one Joseph Udoh scratched his car.

“My brother parked his and went to Udoh to show him what he had done to his car. But Udoh hit my brother with his own car and he (brother) fell across the median (road demarcation). He (Paschal Nnorom) broke his spinal cord and died instantly.”

