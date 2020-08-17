Man to die by hanging for killing farmer in Ekiti

The Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Monday sentenced a 26-year-old man, Dele Ojo, to death by hanging for killing a farmer.

Justice Abiodun Adesodun, who delivered the verdict, said the circumstances of the case did not allow for a recommendation of clemency to the governor on behalf of the convict.

“You are hereby sentenced to death by hanging, may the Lord have mercy upon his soul,” the judge said.

The prosecution said Ojo committed the offence on September 13, 2018, at Iroko Ekiti in Ijero local government area of the state when he murdered one Ajayi Adewole, contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, said the convict had been stealing yams from the deceased’s farm before the incident.

He said the convict shot the deceased at close range at the farm.

To prove his case, Fapohunda called four witnesses, an Investigative Police Officer (IPO) and a medical doctor and tendered a Dane gun, photographs of the deceased, five tubers of yam and confessional statements among other documents.

The convict testified in his own defence through his lawyer, Mr. Yinka Oyeleke, and called no witness.

