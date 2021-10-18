Man to receive 80 strokes of cane for denying paternity of his son

A trader, Abdulhamid Yakubu of Bakin Dogo has been ordered to be given 80 strokes of the cane, for denying the paternity of his sixth child.

The order was handed down by Judge Murtala Nasir of a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, while also affirming that the child belonged to Yakubu.

The Judge also ordered Yakubu to take responsibility and provide for all his children.

According to reports, Yakubu, had in September, dragged his wife, Maryam Muhammad to the court, alleging that she was an adulterer and he was not responsible for her pregnancy.

The plaintiff was said to have also been given the option of an oath to affirm that he was truly not responsible for the pregnancy but he refused.

They were said to have been married for 21 years, with Maryam giving birth to the sixth child which was denied by Yakubu.

