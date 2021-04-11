Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter | Ripples Nigeria

Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in London on Sunday.

The defeat virtually ended the Jose Mourinho charges top four hope and put fresh pressure on the Portuguese who has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks

Tottenham started strongly and deservedly took the lead in the 40th minute through South Korean star, Son Heung-min.

Just like it has been throughout the season, Spurs sat back in the second half and were duly punished for the lethargic performance when Brazilian midfielder, Fred leveled scores for United in the 57th minute.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico

As Tottenham pushed forward in search of the winning goal, they were undone by two goals from Mason Greenwood (81st) and Paul Pogba (96th minute.)

The victory was sweet revenge for the 20th time English champions who were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham last October.

Join the conversation

Opinions