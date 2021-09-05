Man United pocket N18.54bn from sales of Ronaldo’s shirt

Manchester United grossed N18.54 billion (£32.5 million) from the sales of five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford after signing a two-year deal with the record English champions before the international break.

Manchester United reached an agreement with the Italian giants, Juventus for a £12.87 million deal plus £6.86million in add-ons for the former Sporting Lisbon star on August 27.

The N18.54 billion is a record-breaking feat in the English Premier League as the merchandise sold out in 12 hours, according to online retailers’ tracker, LovetheSales.com.

Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 jersey, which has been worn by late Northern Ireland star, George Best; former England captain, Bryan Robson; maverick Frenchman Eric Cantona and ex-Real Madrid midfielder, David Beckham, was put on sale by the club on United Direct.

“The Portuguese superstar famously wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell with the club and we can confirm that Cristiano will have it on his back once again. Fans can order the new Ronaldo no.7 shirts now from United Direct,” the three-time European champions said.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo grateful to regain iconic no.7 shirt following return to Man Utd

The Portuguese talisman inherited the no.7 jersey from Edison Cavani, who worn the shirt last season and during Manchester United’s away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Cavani, known as El Matador, will now wear the no.21 jersey for Man United.

He uses the jersey number with the Uruguayan national team.

Ronaldo wore the no.7 jersey for six seasons at Manchester United from 2003 and 2009 before joining Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

At Real, he won two La Liga, and four UEFA Champions League titles among other several honours.

Ronaldo appeared 292 times in Man United jersey, scored 118 goals, won nine trophies including the famous UEFA Champions League and three English Premier League titles.

Join the conversation

Opinions