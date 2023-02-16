Sports
Man Utd and Barcelona play thrilling first-leg draw in Europa League playoffs
Manchester United held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou in the first leg of their Europa League playoffs.
After a goalless first half, Barca opened the scoring in the 50th minute through Marcos Alonso who headed from Raphinha’s corner.
The Red Devils responded immediately through the in-form Marcus Rashford as he slipped in a finish at the near post.
United continued to show their resilience as Rashford’s cross was then turned into his own net by Barcelona defender Jules Kounde to put the visitors ahead.
Raphinha’s cross from wide on the right sailed all the way into the net in the 76th minute as both sides shared the spoils.
Both sides head into next Thursday’s second leg at Old Trafford with two goals each.
In other Europa League playoffs, Union Berlin played a goalless draw with Ajax, Roma fell to a 1-0 defeat at Salzburg, while Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Rennes 2-1.
