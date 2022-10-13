Man Utd, Arsenal secure slim wins as race to Europa knockout stage continues

English Premier League sides, Manchester United and Arsenal made progress in their race to appear in the knockout phase of the Europa League.

While Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory over Omonia Nicosia thanks to a late winner, Arsenal won over Bodo/Glimt also with a 1-0 scoreline.

The Red Devils struggled to get past their visitors but eventually got the job done in the 90+3minutes.

It was substitute Scott McTominay who scored the winner to seal all three points for the hosts.

Read Also: Europa: Man United survive Omonia scare, Arsenal thump Bodo/Glimt

The result means United remain three points behind Group E leaders Real Sociedad, who beat Sheriff Tiraspol for their fourth win in as many matches in the competition.

For the Gunners, the winner came after Bukayo Saka combined with impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and his toe-poked effort hit a defender before hitting his chin and past the helpless goalkeeper.

The win leaves Arsenal five points clear of third-placed Bodo/Glimt, who have played a game more because the Gunners’ fixture against PSV Eindhoven last month was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The rearranged match with second-placed PSV takes place next Thursday, when a win will guarantee Arsenal’s progression.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now