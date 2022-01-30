Man Utd ‘aware’ of allegations against Mason Greenwood as Police begin enquiry

Premier League club, Manchester United on Sunday confirmed that they were aware of allegations made against forward Mason Greenwood.

The Old Trafford side made it clear that they had seen the “images and allegations” that appeared on social media regarding their 20-year-old striker.

Greenwood hit the headlines on Sunday morning after he allegedly abused his girlfriend Harriet Robson, who posted several images of her body battered.

The images now act as strong forms of evidence against the United youngster as it looks like he has a track record for physically abusing his partner, with a voice recording of a separate incident also part of what was published.

The Red Devills released a statement saying: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Read Also: Ighalo leaves Al-Shabaab, joins rival Saudi club Al-Hilal

Meanwhile, the Greater Manchester Police have said in a statement that enquiries were already on regarding the matter.

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” a statement from the police as quoted by Mike Keegan.

Greenwood is a graduate of Man Utd’s academy, and has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for the club.

United are next in action on February 4, when they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now