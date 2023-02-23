Sports
Man Utd beat Barca to reach Europa League last-16, Di Maria fires Juve through
Manchester United came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 in the second leg of the Europa League playoffs at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
Both sides had played a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou last week before settling the tie in the reverse fixture in England.
United trailed from the 18th minute when Robert Lewandowski opened scoring gor the visitors through a penalty.
But the Red Devils fought back in the gane of two halves, as Fred equalised on 47 minutes before Anthony scored the winner 17 minutes to time.
Erik ten Hag’s side now move on to Wembley, where they will look to collect their first silverware since 2017 when they face Newcastle in the EFL Cup final.
For Barcelona, it was the first time they have been eliminated from European competition without reaching the last 16 since 1985.
Elsewhere, Super Eagles forward Moses Simon was in action for Nantes as they fell to a 3-0 thrashing by Juventus, thanks to a hat-trick by Angel di Maria.
Juve advance with a 4-1 win, having been held 1-1 at home in the first leg of the tie last week.
In other Europa League playoffs clashes, Roma came from 1-0 down from the first leg to win 2-1 on aggregate against RB Salzburg; PSV beat Sevilla 2-0 but it is Sevilla who advance, having won 3-0 last week.
Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen played a 5-5 aggregate draw forcing the tie to penalties, which Bayer won 5-3 to advance; Sporting thrashed FC Midtjylland 5-1 on aggregate; Union Berlin also defeated Ajax 3-1 on aggregate.
