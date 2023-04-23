Man Utd beat Brighton on penalties to set up Man City FA Cup final

Manchester United have set up a final meeting with city rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup after beating Brighton on penalties in a thrilling semifinal on Sunday.

After a goalless 120 minutes, the Red Devils won 7-6 in the penalty shootout to advance to the final of the competition.

United will now play Man City at Wembley on Saturday, 3 June.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now