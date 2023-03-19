Sports
Man Utd beat nine-man Fulham to set up Brighton FA Cup semi
Manchester United came from behind to defeat nine-man Fulham 3-1 in a heated FA Cup quarterfinal encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday night.
The Red Devils trailed from 50 minutes when their visitors opened scoring through Aleksandar Mitrovic before things grew bad for the team.
Goalscorer Mitrovic and Willian were shown red cards in the 72 minute as Bruno Fernandes convereted from the spot to level both sides.
Fulham boss Marco Silva was also shown a red card after expressing his frustration.
Marcel Sabitzer and Fernandes the scored in the 77th and 96th minutes respectively to win the game for the Red Devils.
Manchester United advance to the semifinal of the competition where they face Brighton, who earlier thrashed Grimsby Town 5-0.
The other semifinal clash would be between Manchester City and Sheffield United, who won 3-2 over Blackburn Rovers earlier on Sunday.
Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of 22-23 April.
