Man Utd beaten by Wolves after late winner at Old Trafford

An 82nd-minute goal by Joao Moutinho was enough for Wolves to take home all three points from their Premier League game against Manchester United.

The defeat for the hosts at Old Trafford ended Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start as interim Manchester United manager.

The victory for Wolves was their first Old Trafford win since 1980.

Wolves fans celebrated noisily at the final whistle but it was a crushing blow for Rangnick, with his side remaining seventh in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are 22 points behind leaders Manchester City – although they have played two games fewer.

Wolves, meanwhile, are now three points and once place behind Manchester United in eighth.

