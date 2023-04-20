Sports
Man Utd crash out of Europa with 3-0 thrashing by Sevilla
Manchester United have crashed out of the Europa League after they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Thursday night.
The game played in Seville was the second leg of the quarter-final tie of both sides, who had played a 2-2 in the first leg at Old Trafford.
Trailing 2-0 in the first leg, Sevilla pulled off an incredible comeback to draw the game, and have now won 5-2 on aggregate to advance.
Harry Maguire lost possession for the first goal, Sevilla headed in a second from a corner before David de Gea gifted the third goal.
Read Also: Man Utd squander two-goal lead as Sevilla keep Europa hopes alive
For the incredible night, Sevilla reigned high through two goals from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 8th and 81st minutes and one from Loic Bade on 47 minutes.
Elsewhere, Juventus played a 1-1 draw with Sporting, sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory to advance to the semifinals of the competition.
Bayer Leverkusen also reached the semifinals after thrashing Union Saint-Gilloise 4-1 to complete a 5-2 aggregate win.
In the Europa Conference League, West Ham put up a fine performance to beat Gent 3-1, that is, 5-2 on aggregate to reach the semifinals.
Fiorentina also advanced with a 6-4 aggregate win over Lech Poznan despite a 2-3 loss in the second leg. Az Alkmaar beat Anderlecht on penalties to scale through.
