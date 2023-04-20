Man Utd crash out of Europa with 3-0 thrashing by Sevilla

Manchester United have crashed out of the Europa League after they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Thursday night.

The game played in Seville was the second leg of the quarter-final tie of both sides, who had played a 2-2 in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Trailing 2-0 in the first leg, Sevilla pulled off an incredible comeback to draw the game, and have now won 5-2 on aggregate to advance.

Harry Maguire lost possession for the first goal, Sevilla headed in a second from a corner before David de Gea gifted the third goal.

Read Also: Man Utd squander two-goal lead as Sevilla keep Europa hopes alive

For the incredible night, Sevilla reigned high through two goals from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 8th and 81st minutes and one from Loic Bade on 47 minutes.

Elsewhere, Juventus played a 1-1 draw with Sporting, sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory to advance to the semifinals of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen also reached the semifinals after thrashing Union Saint-Gilloise 4-1 to complete a 5-2 aggregate win.

In the Europa Conference League, West Ham put up a fine performance to beat Gent 3-1, that is, 5-2 on aggregate to reach the semifinals.

Fiorentina also advanced with a 6-4 aggregate win over Lech Poznan despite a 2-3 loss in the second leg. Az Alkmaar beat Anderlecht on penalties to scale through.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now