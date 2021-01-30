Man Utd drop more points after goalless draw with Arsenal

Manchester United have dropped points for the third time in three Premier League games after they were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal.

The game played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, saw the Red Devils miss two good chances as Edinson Cavani pushed to break the deadlock late on.

Arsenal also came close to scoring when Alexandre Lacazette’s clipped free-kick hit the bar, with Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe also threatening.

The Gunners gave a late debut to Martin Odegaard, who was signed on loan from Real Madrid earlier this week, but he had little impact.

The stalemate leaves Manchester United three points behind Manchester City, who defeated Sheffield United earlier on Saturday to hold strong on top spot.

With the point, Arsenal go ninth in the table, same points with Chelsea, but with a superior goal difference.

