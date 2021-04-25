Man Utd held to goalless draw by Leeds after Burnley thrash Wolves | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Man Utd held to goalless draw by Leeds after Burnley thrash Wolves
Manchester United were held to a disappointing goalless draw by stubborn Leeds United in a Premier League clash on Sunday.
The game was of very few chances, with the best chance being a freekick by Marcus Rashford.
The point takes the Ole Gunner Solskjaer team to 67 points, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City at the summit of the table.
City will be crowned champions next weekend if the Pep Guardiola side beat Crystal Palace on Saturday and the Red Devils lose at Liverpool on Sunday.
Read Also: Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win
In another Premier League game played earlier between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, the latter came out winners.
Wolves were thrashed 4-0 by their visitors, who are fighting hard to avoid relegation this season.
A first-half Chris Wood hat-trick saw Burnley thrash a lifeless Wolves at Molineux, who put up an awful display.
Ashley Westwood’s late fourth sealed the rout as the Sean Dyche side are now nine points clear of Fulham and the relegation zone with 15 to play for.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title
Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season
Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Chukwueze scores but Barcelona beat Villarreal to move level with Madrid
Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the La...
Inter move closer to clinching first league title in 11yrs with Verona win
The race to the title in the Italian Serie A is almost over, with Inter Milan leading the pack and...
Man Utd held to goalless draw by Leeds after Burnley thrash Wolves
Manchester United were held to a disappointing goalless draw by stubborn Leeds United in a Premier League clash on Sunday....
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...