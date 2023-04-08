Man Utd maintain top-four push with win over Everton

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The defeat kept Everton deep in relegation trouble while the Manchester side continue their push for a top-four finish with a one-sided victory.

United had 21 shots in the first half against Everton, with Scott McTominay’s well-taken 36th-minute effort putting the hosts ahead.

Anthony Martial then netted his first Premier League goal since December to seal a comfortable victory for his side on 72 minutes.

It has been a rough season for Everton, and it has been 10 games now since Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard as manager at the Goodison Park.

In the 10 games, the Toffees have picked up 12 points. Their four remaining games against fellow sides in the relegation scrap will be key to their Premier League survival this season.

