Sports
Man Utd secure narrow win at Southampton to end dismal away run
Manchester United secured a slim 1-0 victory over Southampton in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.
The Red Devils, who claimed their first win of the season last week against Liverpool, continued the run with a 1-0 victory over the Saints.
The victory meant United ended their seven-game losing run outside Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes was the goal scorer for the visitors, as he netted his first goal of the season.
The Portuguese broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break with a precise side-footed volley to give United the three points they needed so desperately.
Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo was in action for Southampton. He played for 89 minutes before being substituted.
