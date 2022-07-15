Man Utd sign free agent Eriksen on three-year contract

English Premier League club Manchester United have secured the services of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on free transfer.

The former Tottenham forward is joining the Old Trafford club after signing a three-year contract.

“I still have major ambitions in the game. There is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey,” Eriksen, 30, said.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Read Also: Christian Eriksen returns to EPL, joins Brentford on six-month deal

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Eriksen had a cardiac arrest while playing for his national team in the rescheduled 2020 Euro.

The forward has Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following medication after the on-field trouble.

He then joined Brentford January after being released by Inter Milan because players who have an ICD fitted are not allowed to play in Serie A.

Eriksen has scored 52 goals and provided 66 assists in 237 Premier League appearances for Tottenham and Brentford.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now