Man Utd squander two-goal lead as Sevilla keep Europa hopes alive

Manchester United had their two-goal lead taken away from them as their opponents Sevilla fought back late to pick a 2-2 draw in a Europa League quarter-final game on Thursday night.

The Red Devils were in control from the first half, thanks to a superb brace from Marcel Sabitzer in the 14th and 21st minutes.

With United cruising until the final minutes, it was shocking how they conceded two own goals in the 84th and 92nd minutes and also lost Lisandro Martinez to a serious-looking injury.

It was Tyrell Malacia who first diverted the ball past David de Gea into his own net, after Jesus Navas had pulled a low cross back from the goalline.

Then, Youssef En-Nesyri’s off-target header struck Harry Maguire to leave De Gea helpless as it flew into the net to hand Sevilla a draw at Old Trafford.

Maguire had replaced Raphael Varane at half-time.

The scoreline leaves United facing a battle to secure the semi-final spot when they meet in Seville next week.

Meanwhile, Feyernord pipped AS Roma 1-0, Juventus also defeated Sporting 1-0 while Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

